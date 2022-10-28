Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas To Be Postponed To Avoid Clash With Cirkus and Ganpath: Reports

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who has previously made films like Agent Vinod and Andhadhun, the film will be a psychological thriller. However, the film that was eyeing December 23, 2022 release is now likely to get postponed. Reason? To avoid the box office clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Merry Christmas are planning to change the release date of the film to avoid ‘immense competition’. “Initially Merry Christmas was to be released on December 23, but with Ganapath and Cirkus releasing on the same day it will be a massive fight at the box office. In such a case, the film would face immense competition to entice the audience. To avoid such a scenario and of course to ensure Merry Christmas gets enough eyeballs and to maximize its revenue the producers have decided on altering the release of their film," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source further shared that as soon as the stakeholders decide an ideal date, the official announcement about the postponement will follow. “Currently, the makers of Merry Christmas are looking for an ideal date that provides the venture with an open window at the box office. Once that has been decided, the makers will release an official announcement of the release date being pushed, along with the new release date," the source added.

However, the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani also seemed to have rubbished these claims as he said, “As of today, nothing has changed. Merry Christmas is still coming on the date announced and will release on December 23."

Written collectively by Anukriti Pandey and Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles.

