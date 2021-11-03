Katrina Kaif Wants to Marry in Rajasthan for This Reason; BTS ARMY Emotional as Jimin's Name Appears on Eternals' Credit

Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. As per a new report, it was Katrina who chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. The report states, “Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion."

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Wants to Tie the Knot With Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan for Special Reason: Report

Advertisement

Recently, the fans of the K-pop group BTS, known as ARMY, expressed their delight at a new achievement by the group. BTS member Jimin was credited as producer and composer of the track ‘Friends’ which was featured in the Marvel film Eternals. Fans took to Twitter to share videos of the end credits and expressed their happiness for Jimin.

Also Read: BTS ARMY Gets Emotional as Jimin’s Name Appears on ‘Eternals’ Credit: ‘So Proud of You’

Like every year, the magnificent Burj Khalifa of Dubai lit up to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. Several fans retweeted the video and Tweeted clips from it to express their love for the actor. One user wrote, “Third time World’s tallest building wishes world’s biggest movie star on his birthday ,that’s the power of Shah Rukh Khan #KingKhan #BurjKhalifa," whereas another fan wrote, “First Actor in the world to get wished by Burj Khalifa 3 Times in a Row. G.O.A.T Of Indian Cinema @iamsrk"

Also Read: That’s the Power of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Say as Burj Khalifa Lights Up for SRK’s Birthday

As megastar Rajinikanth gears up for the release of Annaatthe almost two years after his last theatrical release Darbar (2020), his fans too have pulled out all stops to ensure that the run-up to the movie is just as grand. Continuing with their tradition of years, the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association- a leading fan club of Thalaiva in the city which is based out of Chembur - has lined up celebrations at a Sion multiplex as early as 3:30 am on Thursday, following which they will watch the film first day, first show.

Also Read: Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Fans To Start Celebrations At 3:30am Before First Day First Show | Exclusive

Advertisement

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a tweet that children should not be barred from having “the fun of bursting crackers" during the festival of Diwali. Sharing is view on social media, Sadhguru offered an alternate solution to “those people who are concerned about pollution", saying, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers." Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared this video of Sadhguru and backed him on his stance on firecracker use.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Supports Sadhguru on Allowing Kids to Burst Firecrackers; Slams Diwali Environment Activists

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.