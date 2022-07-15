Katrina Kaif Wears Baggy Hoodie As She Is Finally Spotted With Vicky Kaushal Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Katrina Kaif, who had been missing from the media glare for a while now, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The actress was accompanied by her actor husband, Vicky Kaushal. Rumours are rife that Katrina is expecting a baby with Vicky, and hence she’s been avoiding the paparazzi. On Friday, the actress opted for a baggy orange jersey which she teamed with a blue denim. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a face mask. The actress kept her hair open.

On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in a jacket which he wore over a black t-shirt. The actor opted for a comfy cargos and teamed it with an ultra cool pair of black goggles and a cap. Vicky was all smile as he was clicked hand-in-hand with Katrina.

Advertisement

Even though Katrina didn’t make any appearances all this while, she was quite active on social media. Katrina has been sharing posters of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot on Instagram. Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina’s first movie post her wedding. The actress married Vicky Kaushal last December. The wedding took place in Rajasthan, with only a handful of guests attending it. Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has Merry Christmas and a now-delayed Jee Le Zara.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, in which he played the role of the unsung revolutionary hero of pre-Independence India Sardar Udham Singh. His performance was widely appreciated and loved by critics and viewers alike. He has quite a few films in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.