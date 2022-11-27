Katrina Kaif Wins Hearts As She Looks Prettiest In Ethnic Wear, Fans Call Her 'Simply Gorgeous'

If there is one Bollywood actress who never fails to impress all with her simplicity and style, then it is obviously Katrina Kaif. Each time the diva is spotted by the paparazzi, she leaves her fans completely stunned. Once again, the Phone Bhoot actress is winning hearts with her latest simple yet elegant look.

On Sunday morning, Katrina Kaif was snapped by the paps at the Jodhpur airport. She kept her look simple and sported a pink suit. The actress kept her look sans accessories and opted for minimal makeup. Adding goggles to her look, Katrina looked prettiest as ever as she flaunted her million-dollar smile and waved at the paparazzi. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans followed the comment section with compliments for their favourite actress. While some called her ‘simply gorgeous’, others talked about how Katrina is ‘beautiful inside and out’. “soo gracefully beautiful," one of the fans wrote. “Simple, elegant, classy and beautiful…. that’s why she is the superstar," another social media user commented. “She makes us believe that Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication ❤️🔥 fangirl forever 🔥❤️😍," a third comment read. One of the fans also shared, “The way she carries herself…the Superstar aura."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s supernatural horror-comedy, flick Phone Bhoot. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. The Bollywood diva will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. In the film, Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively. Besides this, Katrina also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

