Katrina Kaif Won't Invite Ex Ranbir Kapoor to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal?

A lot of information regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding is doing rounds on the internet. It is being speculated that the love birds will tie the knot in Ranthambore, on December 7. From ordering Rs 1 lakh heena to building their dream home, a lot has been said and written about their rumoured D-Day. There had also been speculation about a formal invite being sent by Katrina to his close friend and co-star Salman Khan and his sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. However, when Arpita was contacted by India Today.com, she denied any such developments, and said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding." A source close to the family also revealed, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false."

Does that mean that ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has also not made it to the guestlist? Actors, directors, and crew who have worked with Katrina know that she is a thorough professional. One example for the same is that despite her break-up with Ranbir, she completed the shooting of Jagga Jasoos and also went on to do umpteen interviews along with him. So, it is presumed that Ranbir would be one of the invitees to the wedding, according to ETimes. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for over six years until their breakup in 2015.

However, the scenario of not sending an invitation to Salman or his family appears quite hard to believe because, even after their break-up, Katrina has done a number of films and joint interviews with the superstar. And recently, she graced the reality show, Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman, to promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Fans are under the impression that Salman and Katrina share a great friendly bond and there is no bad blood between the two. But talking to ETimes, Salman’s sister Arpita confirmed that none of them have been invited to the Rajasthan wedding, hence, they won’t be going. It is also being assumed that Vicky and Katrina want a low-key wedding and plan to invite all their friends to the Mumbai reception.

