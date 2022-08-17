Katrina Kaif's Baggy Outfit at Mumbai Airport Leads to Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has earned a place in the good books of the fashion police with her striking style statements. The 39-year-old recently had a spectacular birthday bash with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal and friends in the Maldives. Going by her pictures, she seemed to have had a ball during her vacation.

However, Katrina is grabbing the attention of the paparazzi for another reason. Recently, a video of the actress at the Mumbai airport started spreading like wildfire. It showed her wearing baggy outfits. Since the video was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, speculation is rife that the actress might be pregnant and she was trying to hide her baby bump by wearing loose clothes.

In the video, the Bang Bang actress was seen sporting an oversized beige-coloured graphic sweatshirt. A pair of orange joggers and white sneakers completed her casual attire. Katrina had her hair tied back in a ponytail and wore classy jet-black sunglasses as she waved at the paparazzi and fans at the airport.

No sooner than the video was uploaded, fans started wondering whether the choice of wearing baggy outfits was a clever move by Katrina to hide her baby bump.

Unable to control their excitement, one user wrote, “Katrina is one of those actresses who is fit and has a flat stomach. Hopefully, she announces the good news soon." Another fan commented, “Looks like she is pregnant".

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, the previous year in a traditional and private ceremony. The dreamy wedding pictures were widely circulated on social media as fans showered praises on the couple. The star couple is often seen dropping mushy pictures of each other on Instagram, giving out couple goals.

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides Katrina. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

