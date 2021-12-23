Katrina Kaif's Bridal Glow Is Hard to Miss As She Begins Work After Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Pics

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who recently got hitched with actor Vicky Kaushal, has resumed work and is back on the sets. The actress was spotted on a film set for the first time after her marriage with Vicky. The actress was clicked while interacting with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on the set.

The actress, who was earlier rumoured to resume work with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3,’ decided to shoot for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ first. The photos was shared by ETimes.

On Monday, Katrina was seen arriving at the residence of Vicky’s parents in Andheri, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal has already returned to work. Sporting her red chooda (bridal bangles), Katrina was snapped wearing shades and a mask.

On Monday, Vicky was snapped at the Mumbai airport, before flying to Indore to resume shooting. Wearing grey sweatshirt, he was all smiles for the cameras. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. The two travelled to an undisclosed location soon after, to spend time with each other. They’ve also been sharing glimpses into their fairy tale wedding on Instagram.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. The newlyweds were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

