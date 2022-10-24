Katrina Kaif's Diwali Special Pics Win Hubby Vicky Kaushal's Heart; Here's Proof

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples and the two will be celebrating their first Diwali on Monday as ‘Mr and Mrs’. While VicKat fans are already waiting for the duo’s Diwali celebration pictures, here’s something that will leave them in complete awe. On Sunday night, the Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous sheer black saree. She accessorised her look with silver earrings and golden rings. Needless to say, the actress looked the prettiest. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Diwali nights".

Soon after the pictures were shared, Katrina’s actor-husband Vicky Kaushal took to the comment section to shower love on his ladylove. He called her ‘stunner’ and dropped red heart emojis. Reacting to Vicky’s comment, one of the fans wrote, “jiii sir mam bhut hi khubsurat lg rhi h (sic)". Another social media user shared, “@vickykaushal09 aap dono ki first diwali h enjoy". One of the comments read, ‘goals’.

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif also kept her first Karva Chauth for her husband Vicky Kaushal and shared a series of pictures of the same on social media. In one of the clicks, Vicky was seen taking a selfie as the couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles. In another photo, the two were seen posing with Vicky’s parents.

On the work front, both, Katrina and Vicky have several projects in their respective pipelines. Katrina is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. Katrina will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt too.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

