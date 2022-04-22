Katrina Kaif's Look From Merry Christmas Starring Vijay Sethupathi Leaked Online, See Pics

After tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been shooting for her upcoming film titled Merry Christmas. The film directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will also feature South stalwart Vijay Sethupathi. Now, as the shooting of Merry Christmas progresses, a few pictures from the sets have gone viral.

The viral pictures from the sets have fueled the anticipation of the fans who are excited to watch the actor again on the big screen after her marriage. Pictures of actor Radhika Sarathkumar with Katrina from the sets were leaked recently, and Katrina’s look from the film has gone viral.

The viral pictures show Katrina dressed in a pink floral dress as she rehearses her lines with co-star Radhika. On the other hand, Radhika was seen dressed as a cop which makes clear her role in the film. The stills show Katrina in a confused state as she practices her segment with Radhika.

Have a look at the viral pictures from the set of Merry Christmas:

For those unaware, Katrina had announced her collaboration with the makers in December last year. Her post read: “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director [Sriram Raghavan] for Merry Christmas…He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers, and it’s an honor to be directed by him….”

Besides Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is the third film in the Tiger franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to release on Eid next year. Katrina and Salman are expected to reprise their roles as Zoya and Tiger – two espionage agents.

Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

