Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Shoot Location Shifted Days After Fire At Chitrakoot Studios

Days after a massive fire broke out at the Chitrakoot Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri West, the makers of Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas have decided to change their shooting location. As reported by E-Times, Katrina Kaif starrer was being shot right next to the set of Luv Ranjan’s film where the fire broke out. “The fire and police department has sealed the studio. We have dismantled the set from there and will be shooting our film at another studio," Merry Christmas producer Ramesh Taurani told the entertainment portal. The film will now be shot at Vrindavan studios in Mumbai.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas also stars South actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film is likely to hit theatres next year.

Advertisement

What Happened At The Chitrakoot Studios Recently?

A massive fire broke out at the Chitrakoot Studios on July 29 on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Even though the two actors were not shooting at the moment when the fire broke out, they were reportedly supposed to shoot a day after. Actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer was on the sets next door when the fire broke out. However, he was evacuated immediately by a security team. It took five hours by the firefighters to douse the fire. Reportedly, it claimed the life of a 32-year-old person whereas another person was injured.

Advertisement

Impact of Fire On Luv Ranajn’s Movie Too

The fire incident earlier postponed the shooting of Luv Ranajn’s movie but it was recently reported that the filmmaker will have to wait a little longer to resume shoot. Ranbir Kapoor has now headed for the shoot of another of his upcoming movie - Animals which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Since Ranbir is away for Animals shoot, Luv Ranjan can begin his next shooting schedule only after the Brahmastra actor returns.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here