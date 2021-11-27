Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot to Clash With Ranveer Singh-Starrer Cirkus in July 2022

Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot will clash with Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus as the makers of both the projects announced that they will release the films on the same date, July 15, 2022. In horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, Katrina is in the lead role with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In Cirkus, Ranveer is sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. While Gurmeet Singh is helming the Phone Bhoot, Rohit Shetty is directing Cirkus.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted to inform everyone about the release date of both the films Phone Bhoot and Cirkus, set to clash at the box office next year in July. Both films have faced repeated delays due to the Covid pandemic. The box office is expected to witness a tough fight.

Advertisement

Filmmakers have been announcing the release dates of their upcoming films after cinema halls restarted following a long haul due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the release date of Phone Bhoot and Cirkus has been announced.

Riding on the success of ‘Sooryavanshi,’ Rohit Shetty will resume shooting for Cirkus on December 1 in Ooty. The film is reportedly an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. It will be the third collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Advertisement

Gurmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.