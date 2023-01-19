Katrina Kaif's Selfie With Her Little Fan Has a Photobomber; Guess Who It Is

Katrina Kaif is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in B-town and her latest selfie with a fan proves the same. The diva recently took a selfie with a fan that has gone viral on social media. The picture shows Katrina Kaif taking a selfie and a little boy enjoying his adorable fan moment. The 39-year-old actress can be seen in a very casual look donning a yellow kurta with a black puffer jacket and a pair of sunglasses. If you notice, the picture has been photobombed by her husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky can be seen in his casual attire which feels like a colour-coordinated twinning outfit with his wife because he is also wearing a yellow T-shirt and a black sweatshirt.

Vicky and Katrina are frequently spotted together in Mumbai. The couple recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple following their New Year’s vacation in Rajasthan. Several photos of the couple surfaced on the internet. Vicky was dressed in a white shirt and grey pants, while Katrina was seen in a green salwar suit.

Both were carrying temple offerings including a yellow-and-red cloth draped over their shoulders. Vicky also had a Lord Ganesha photo and a garland of red flowers in his hand. In another pic, the couple was seen bowing to the deity with their eyes closed.

The star couple returned to Mumbai on December 30 after a vacation in Jawai, Rajasthan. Vicky took to Instagram to share how the couple celebrated a few days before 2022 came to an end. He shared a series of photos from his Rajasthan diaries. Katrina and Vicky posed for a selfie while wearing winter jackets in one of the photos. They also witnessed a stunning sunset.

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot in which she co-starred with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, failed to wow audiences at the box office. She will next be seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, and also in the action thriller, Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan.

Vicky was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, was a quirky murder mystery. Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

