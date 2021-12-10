Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Welcomes Vicky Kaushal to Her 'Crazy' Family: 'I Gained a Brother'

Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif has penned an emotional message on Instagram welcoming Vicky Kaushal to the ‘Kaif’ family. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began a “new journey together" as they tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on December 9.

Taking to Instagram, Isabelle shared a stunning photo of the newlyweds and wrote a heartwarming note for them. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," she wrote.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the first celebs to send wishes to the couple. Alia, who is currently dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, was quick to like the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star’s wedding pics. “Oh my god, you guys look so, so, so beautiful," wrote Alia alongside a series of red heart emojis.

Ranbir’s cousin, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “You did it!!! God bless you both!" While Priyanka said, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! You’re perfect together!" On the other hand, Deepika Padukone wished Katrina and Vicky “a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect, and companionship."

For the wedding, Katrina Kaif wore a red bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while Vicky opted for a beige sherwani. Their pre-wedding festivities started officially on December 7 when Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the couple, including Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and their daughter Sairah left Mumbai for Jaipur. Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, and Malavika Mohanan followed suit and pumped up the tempo of the celebrations.

