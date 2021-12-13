Katrina Kaif's Sisters Walk Her to 'Elated' Vicky Kaushal Under 'Phoolon Ki Chadar' on Wedding Day, See Pics

Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony was a dreamy affair. She tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses resort in Fort Barwara, located 120 kms from Jaipur, Rajasthan. As the couple continue to share the pictures from their ceremonies, on Monday, Katrina posted some images from the wedding day.

In one of the ceremonies, where the bride is walked to the mandap under the phoolon ki chadar ahead of the wedding rituals commencing, Katrina’s sisters are seen breaking Hindu gender norms. The ceremony is usually carried forth by the bride’s brothers and uncles, but at the VicKat union, the actress sisters walked her to the mandap. The image is a strong statement in itself. Katrina’s actress sister Isabelle is seen in the front as well during this ritual. Increasingly, this custom is also being carried out by bridesmaids across cultures.

Katrina captioned her social media post, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way (sic)."

Advertisement

Katrina’s wedding couture was designed by Sabyasachi, who shared the details regarding the outfit on social media, writing, “The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran.

The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery (sic)."

Katrina’s stylist Anhaita Shroff wrote about her look, “It’s the moments… just before the chadar… walking to the varmala…magic in the air… love all around (sic)."

Advertisement

Now, Katrina and Vicky will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and invites have been sent out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.