Katrina Kaif's Wedding Mehendi to Costs Rs 1 Lakh; Rajinikanth's Annatthe to Stream on OTT

With each passing day, new details have been coming in regarding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours, although the actors have maintained a dignified silence on this matter. Now, reports are stating that Sojat Mehendi from Pali, Jodhpur will be sent to the actress on her special day. And if those reports are anything to go by, the bride to be’s wedding Mehendi is worth Rs 1 lakh. BollywoodLife reported that a sample of the Mehendi has already been sent to the actress, and the Mehendi will not have any chemicals in it. It is prepared by hand, the reports further stated.

Tamil film Annatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth is still running successfully at the box office. The film was also released on November 4 in Telugu, titled Peddanna. However, Peddanna was rejected by Telugu cinema-goers reportedly for its over-the-top action sequences and melodramatic scenes. Now, online media reports are suggesting that Peddanna will be released on an OTT platform soon.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were recently seen on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by the superstar. Big B shared the photo with a beautiful caption writing that “Daughters be the best".

Actor Deepa, who played the memorable Minnal character in Maayi, is ready to make a comeback in the Tamil film industry after a long gap of 20 years. The actor, in her latest interview, revealed that she is entering the Tamil cinema with a meaty role in her upcoming film Raja Vamsam. The family drama is directed by Kathir.

Much to the relief of Blackpink fans, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo have tested negative for Covid-19 following Lisa’s covid diagnosis. On November 24, Wednesday, the K-pop girl group’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the 24-year-old rapper-singer was diagnosed with the coronavirus. YG Entertainment now confirmed that the remaining three members got negative results, as per the statement published on Soompi.

