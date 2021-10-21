Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Co-star Taapsee Pannu's Food Habits

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 13th season is becoming interesting with every passing day. Many of the participants on the hot seat are left bamboozled by the questions asked by the show host Amitabh Bachchan. In a surprising turn of events, this time a contestant’s question left him stumped. The second crorepati in this season, Sahil Ahirwal, a huge fan of Taapsee Pannu, admitted to Bachchan that he had a huge crush on the actress. He started asking Bachchan a series of questions about her.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have co-starred in two successful films - Pink and Badla.

Although Bachchan did not have an answer, he replied saying he didn’t know the kind of food Taapsee liked, but knew she liked eating. On Twitter, Taapsee tagged the promo video and answered Sahil’s question. She wrote, “Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching ₹7 crore).”

In the promo, Sahil, from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, can be seen bombarding Bachchan with questions about Taapsee. The megastar was left looking shocked and speechless. Sahil referenced the film Badla, as he asked Bachchan, “Jab sir aap ko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, if you wanted to target her in the film in the end, why did you defend and save her in Pink)?” Bachchan was left bemused before cracking up.

Taapsee recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Rashmi Rocket. On the show, she was accused of treating Bachchan unfairly by Kiku Sharda, in good humour. He said first she hired him in Pink as her lawyer then became one in Mulk herself. The 2018 film Mulk directed by Anubhav Sinha also starred Rishi Kapoor. Kiku said because Taapsee took away his job, Bachchan was forced to take up KBC.

