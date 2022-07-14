Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan to Join Amitabh Bachchan in Season’s First Episode; Deets Inside

Amitabh Bachchan left everyone excited when he announced the return of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 14th Season. The show will return with Big B taking over the host seat and testing contestant’s general knowledge by asking a set of questions. While fans are excited to witness the Don actor on the TV screen, a new reports suggest we will also get to see Mr Perfectionist during the first episode. Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor.

As per a report by Indian Express, in the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, real-life heroes will be coming to the show to play the game. The report said, “Aamir Khan will also join the team to introduce a set of guests. He will also be seen talking about his film Laal Singh Chadha in the episode."

The report further stated that the new season of KBC will air on Sony TV and a new prize money slot of ₹75 lakh has been added. The step has been taken to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The date for the premiere of KBC 14 is yet to be announced.

For those unaware, Amitabh has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Lately, Aamir Khan has been busy promoting Lal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India’s historic events as seen through the eyes of Aamir’s Lal Singh. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.

On the other hand, Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline, apart from KBC. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of The Intern’s Hindi remake.

