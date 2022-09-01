Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Bank Manager Anushree Returns Home With Only Rs. 10,000

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Anushree Dhatingan, an assistant bank manager from Ahmedabad, took the hot seat, after Anil Mathur, a teacher by profession, and went home with only Rs. 10,000.

The game for Anushree began with a question for Rs. 1000: “Which of these would you usually not find in a carpenter’s toolkit? She is shown four images related to the question and Anushree correctly answers option D.

The game progresses with a question for Rs 10,000, “What do the letters ‘MI’ stand for in MICR, a technology used widely in banking to scan and read information? A. Machine Input, B. Magnetic Ink, C. Machine Interface, D. Multiple Input."

Anushree uses her first lifeline — the audience poll — to answer it, and with the help, she correctly answers option B.

Going further, for the third question, Anushree used another lifeline ‘Video call a friend’ and with external help, she bagged Rs. 80,000.

With each passing question, the difficulty level increased, and her next question for Rs 1,60,000 was, “Which of these states has a coastline and also has a small stretch of the Himalayas passing through it? A. Maharashtra, B. West Bengal, C. Sikkim, D. Arunachal Pradesh.

To answer this, Anushree uses her last remaining lifeline ’50:50′ and is left with options B (West Bengal) and D (Arunachal Pradesh). Unfortunately, Anushree picks Arunachal Pradesh but the correct answer to the question is West Bengal.

She immediately drops down to Rs. 10,000 and goes home with it.

It is worth noting that for the 14th season, the makers of the reality TV game show have removed one lifeline called Expert Advice, leaving contestants with a total of three lifelines.

