Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestant Quits Game Despite Knowing Right Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved quiz reality shows attracting people from across the country. In the latest episode, Big B introduced a fresh batch of contestants. He then played the Fastest Finger Round, which was won by Foram Makadiya. The veteran actor then invited her to the hot seat. But in her excitement, she mistakenly ended up exchanging seats with the superstar. He then insisted that she should be there for some time. Foram is from Rajkot, Gujarat, and is a State Tax inspector by profession.

The episode is full of fun and laughter, while many things were talked about from the meaning of her name to how she is allergic to fragrance. Amitabh Bachchan even enquired about her marital status. Her mother showed Foram’s bio-data to Big B and requested him to read it out loud.

The Uunchai actor then appealed to eligible bachelors who liked her biodata to get ready for marriage with her. He also quipped and said that how even if the man agreed to marry her, Foram might not choose him since changed her mind swiftly. However, she couldn’t win big in the show after she was unable to answer an easy question.

Despite knowing the answer to the question for Rs 3.20 lakh, she got confused. The question asked by Amitabh Bachchan was, “Karmayogi is the biography of a technocrat, who was instrumental in the construction of the Konkan Railway?" The option given to the State Tax Inspector was, “A) E Sreedharan, B) Kaushik Basu, C) Nripendra Mishra, D) Nandan Nilekani."

The answer to the question is option A) E Sreedharan. Foram opted to quit the show as she was confused and had exhausted all three lifelines. When Amitabh Bachchan asked her to give it a try and answer the question she gave the right answer, but it was too late.

