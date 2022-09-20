'Kaun Banega Sara Ka Shauhar?' Karan Johar Pokes Fun At Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday. Besides their respective professions, both Bollywood celebrities possess a unique talent, which is being effortlessly humorous. While Sara’s spurts of comedy can be seen through her social media posts, Karan displays his funny side through his cult talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Recently, the actor-director duo was spotted engaging in banter on the premises of the Mumbai airport. Karan was seen pulling Sara’s leg by teasing her about her supposed husband. “Who will become Sara’s husband," captioned Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

As Karan and Sara walked together, the director was seen addressing the paparazzi, asking them to give an ear to Sara’s poetry. “Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko," said Karan. Sara could be seen being hesitant to recite her Shayari while the paparazzo insisted the actress share it with them.

However, KJo went in for a headstart and said, “Sara ki Sara Tumhari." Appearing to be motivated by Karan’s rhyme, Sara burst into laughter and said, “In front of Karan Johar, Sara’s Shayari is over." Adding to Sara’s rhyme, Karan jokingly said, “Aur Kaun Banega Sara Ka Shauhar?"

The Kedarnath actress seemed to be embarrassed yet impressed by Karan’s poem. Doing a facepalm, she said, “I love it. I can’t believe you said this." The now-viral video concluded with Karan and Sara hugging each other and bidding goodbye before parting ways.

Sara Ali Khan also appeared in the latest season of Koffee With Karan along with Janhvi Kapoor. On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled directorial venture, opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. She is also a part of Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight, alongside Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey.

On the other hand, Karan Johar has recently wrapped up the shoot of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is slated to hit the big screen next year on February 10.

