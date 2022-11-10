Kaveri Priyam To Play an NRI in Her Upcoming Show Dil Diyan Gallan

Popular actress Kaveri Priyam, often referred to as one of the most stylish actresses in Indian Cinema, is soon going to play an NRI in her upcoming show Dil Diyan Gallan.

The show narrates the story of parents who feel isolated when their child abandons them to settle abroad. In the serial, Kaveri Priyam who is also known for her acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will portray the role of a third generation who tries to resolve the differences between her parents and grandparents.

Kaveri Priyam has time and again garnered the attention of her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and remarkable style statements. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures on Instagram which created a stir on the Internet. In her recent post, Kaveri can be seen wearing a stunning red coat which she teamed up with red pants. While she has also worn a black stylish crop top inside the coat.

For the makeup, Kaveri prefers to choose light-coloured lip shades and minimal eye makeup. She also accessorized the look with her golden earrings.

Her classic silhouettes and cute hairstyle adds glamour to her fashionable attire. While sharing the picture on social media, she captioned it, “Balancing burgundy on the outside and mysterious black on the inside, with finesse. Isn’t it!?!"

Just as soon as the actress posted the picture on Instagram, several fans started pouring love in the comment section. One user commented, “Next Superstar". While another commented, “Superb". One user also wrote, “Wonderful".

This is not the first time when Kaveri Priyam has taken over the internet. She keeps putting her glamorous pictures on Instagram. A short while ago, the actress shared her photos in a blue and green crop top, which she wore with a checkered miniskirt. The unique touch in the attire has to be the wavy frills around her shoulders. Her black heel boots complimented the outfit perfectly.

Kaveri Priyam was last seen as the leading lady of Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Now, she is all set to make her appearance in another family-driven show Dil Diya Gallan. In her upcoming show, she will play an NRI settled in the United States.

