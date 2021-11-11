Home » News » Movies » Kavita Kaushik Flaunts New Haircut in a Blue Swimsuit in New Pic on Instagram

Kavita Kaushik Flaunts New Haircut in a Blue Swimsuit in New Pic on Instagram

Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself flaunting new haircut in a blue swim suit.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: November 11, 2021, 15:20 IST

Kavita Kaushik is a very popular actress in the Indian television industry who has been ruling the small screen for many years now. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 742k followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral. Recently, she shared some pictures of herself flaunting new haircut.

Kavita wrote in the caption, “Who’s this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked😈 #newhair." In the pictures, she has sported a blue swim suit and is posing by the pool. Fans impressed with the new avatar of the actress and showered love on the post.

Advertisement

Read: Kavita Kaushik Shares ‘Insane’ Bikini Picture Of Yoga On The Beach; Take A Look

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita is all set to be back on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, her most famous role is as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. The actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau

first published: November 11, 2021, 15:14 IST