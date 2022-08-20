Kavita Kaushik Has the Time of Her Life Goofing Around With Hubby Ronnit Biswas on the Beach, Watch

TV actress Kavita Kaushik has kept her fans glued to their social media platform with interesting sneak peeks from her personal life. Through her Instagram posts, one can easily depict her love for travelling. She is married to businessman Ronnit Biswas, and both of them often take out time for vacations together. This time, the actress blessed her followers’ feed with glimpses from her beach holiday.

Sharing a video of them enjoying at a beach with the song Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2 playing in the background, she rhymed, “I like to play, especially with Ronnit Biswas that too all day, and I love clothes that glide on me while I move n sway in any way, love these Go Devil wear for men n women, check em out don't tell me I didn't say. Thanks for the fun collab Ishreen Vadi you are a bright little Ray.”

Advertisement

The couple in the video can be seen sporting the same t-shirt from the brand Go Devil, but in different colours. While Kavita paired a black t-shirt with white shorts, Ronnit could be seen in a blue one paired with khaki shorts.

While relishing their moments at the shore, they pose for the camera candidly.

It is not an unknown fact that TV’s famous Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala is too much into fitness since her Instagram is filled with pictures from her Yoga sessions. She didn’t miss the chance to flaunt her flexibility this time as she did some stretching with husband Ronnit at their vacation.

Fans poured in love and complimented the duo in the comment section. “Both of you are simply amazing,” one user praised. “You both are best,” commented another person. “So beautiful couple,” read another comment.

Advertisement

Kavita Kaushik is a very popular and beloved face in the TV industry. She recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Kavita featured in an episode titled Happy Anniversary which was directed by Prabal Baruah. It is interesting to note that in this series which premiered on Hungama Play on July 7, each episode was directed by a different director.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here