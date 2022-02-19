Kavita Kaushik Hits Out At 'Backbiters' With Sexy Picture In Bikini On Instagram | See Post

Kavita Kaushik stunned her fans and followers on Instagram with a couple of sizzling bikini photos, as the TV actress spoke about being positive. Kavita Kaushik is very popular among fans for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the television show F.I.R. On social media, Kavita is known to raise temperatures with her bikini pictures, most of them taken on beaches and by the sea.

In her latest post, Kavita Kaushik can be seen lazying on a sundeck in a yellow bikini top and green hot pants. Kavita is wearing a straw hat with her name engraved on it. In another post, Kavita is seen doing a headstand on the beach in a leopard-print hot bikini, which showcases her curves. The post is captioned: “Give the backbiters a good one to bite."

The earlier post, too, has a caption about being positive. It reads: “Detachment the intoxicating bliss." Most of Kavita’s pictures on Instagram have such philosophical captions, while the photos are at stunning locales and the actress looks hot in them.

The 40-year-old actress regularly raises temperature on Instagram for her fans by posting a stunning picture of herself in a bikini. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows, but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 769K followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral.

Kavita Kaushik had recently also shared selfies in a bright orange bikini as she lay out in the sun at a beach. Kavita flaunted her pixie haircut and wore a pair of aviators in the pictures. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen wearing a matching peach shade lip colour as she posed for the selfies.

On the work front, Kavita has made a comeback on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, the actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

