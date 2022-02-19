Home » News » Movies » Kavita Kaushik Hits Out At 'Backbiters' With Sexy Picture In Bikini On Instagram | See Post

Kavita Kaushik Hits Out At 'Backbiters' With Sexy Picture In Bikini On Instagram | See Post

Kavita Kaushik looks super hot in the latest pictures the TV actress has posted on Instagram.
Kavita Kaushik looks super hot in the latest pictures the TV actress has posted on Instagram.

Kavita Kaushik flaunted her curves and looked hot as she posted the photo on social media. In another picture, she was seen lazing around on a sundeck.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 19, 2022, 17:50 IST

Kavita Kaushik stunned her fans and followers on Instagram with a couple of sizzling bikini photos, as the TV actress spoke about being positive. Kavita Kaushik is very popular among fans for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the television show F.I.R. On social media, Kavita is known to raise temperatures with her bikini pictures, most of them taken on beaches and by the sea.

In her latest post, Kavita Kaushik can be seen lazying on a sundeck in a yellow bikini top and green hot pants. Kavita is wearing a straw hat with her name engraved on it. In another post, Kavita is seen doing a headstand on the beach in a leopard-print hot bikini, which showcases her curves. The post is captioned: “Give the backbiters a good one to bite."

Advertisement

The earlier post, too, has a caption about being positive. It reads: “Detachment the intoxicating bliss." Most of Kavita’s pictures on Instagram have such philosophical captions, while the photos are at stunning locales and the actress looks hot in them.

RELATED NEWS

The 40-year-old actress regularly raises temperature on Instagram for her fans by posting a stunning picture of herself in a bikini. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows, but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 769K followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral.

Kavita Kaushik had recently also shared selfies in a bright orange bikini as she lay out in the sun at a beach. Kavita flaunted her pixie haircut and wore a pair of aviators in the pictures. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen wearing a matching peach shade lip colour as she posed for the selfies.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kavita has made a comeback on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, the actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 19, 2022, 17:48 IST