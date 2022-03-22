Kavita Kaushik Looks Smashing Hot As She Has A Message For Haters | Watch Video

Kavita Kaushik aka Chandramukhi Chautala of FIR, a popular TV series, has been making waves on Instagram for some time now. The actress regularly posts photos and videos that are liked by fans and go viral more often than not. Kavita is known to raise temperatures with her bikini pictures, most of them taken on beaches and by the sea.

In her latest post, Kavita can be seen lying next to a swimming pool in a netted bikini top and then getting up and walking as she looks into the camera and has a message for ‘haters’. The background music and lyrics say: “They don’t like you,

but they find the time to watch everything you do." The caption with the video read: “Be done with what u don’t like, not jealous or angry! Just done."

Advertisement

Her earlier posts, too, have had captions about being positive. One of her Instagram post reads: “Detachment the intoxicating bliss." Most of Kavita’s pictures on Instagram have such philosophical captions, while the photos are at stunning locales and the actress looks hot in them.

The 40-year-old actress regularly raises temperature on Instagram for her fans by posting a stunning picture of herself in a bikini. Kavita has a loyal fan-base, who not only support her shows, but also follow her on social media. The actress has a strong following of 778K followers on the photo-sharing app and her posts and videos immediately go viral.

On the work front, Kavita has made a comeback on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. While the actress has acted in many TV shows and web-series, the actress also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.