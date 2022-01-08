Kavita Kaushik Soaks Up the Sun in a Bright Bikini, Dishes Advice on Self-Love

Television actress and yoga practitioner Kavita Kaushik’s latest Instagram posts comes with advice on self-love. The 40-year-old shared selfies in a bright orange bikini as she lay out in the sun at a beach. Kavita flaunted her pixie haircut and wore a pair of aviators in the pictures. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen wearing a matching peach shade lip colour as she posed for the selfies.

Kavita shared the first picture on the social media platform on Friday and wrote in the caption, “Love thyself, trust thyself, for doubts and other f**k all things the world will never disappoint you."

In another post she said, “So much happier since I stopped caring," she she took a selfie from another angle.

Kavita’s latest Instagram Stories also give her fans and followers a glimpse of her Friday morning routine. The actress shared videos of her pet dog having a good time at the seashore. Kavita fondly describes her pet German Shepherd canine, Raaka, as her child. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kavita wrote, “let your children play.”

The actress enjoys a good time at a beach especially with her pet dog. Some of her recent Instagram posts feature her and Raaka having a memorable time at the beach. Earlier in December, Kavita shared a picture from one of her evening walks to the beach where she was seen playing with Raaka and his new canine friend. “Raaka made a new friend on the beach,” she had said in the caption of the picture.

Another picture from the beach featured her in a turquoise shade bikini as she held her pet dog by the leash. The actress shared the picture on Instagram and mentioned in the caption, “Rise up my boy, run into the sun, walk away from the muck. You no dog, you my wolf.”

One of the Instagram posts from December showed Kavita having a playful evening with Raaka where they both had a splash at the beach. The actress was seen in a white-t-shirt and a pair of shorts.

