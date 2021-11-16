Kavita Kaushik Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut, Asks Why Priyanka Chopra Was Not Given Padma Shri Instead

Television actress Kavita Kaushik shared her thoughts on the Padma Shri award being given to actress Kangana Ranaut in a recent tweet. On Sunday, Kavita shared her opinion on the recently concluded Padma Shri award ceremony. Kavita mentioned that instead of Kangana receiving the award, Priyanka Chopra Jonas should have been the choice for the fourth-highest civilian award of the country.

Kavita shared a picture of Priyanka with her husband Nick Jonas as they performed an arti at their home in the US and tweeted, “Why didn't she get Padma Shri? Fantastic actress, brilliant human being, globally a huge success and has put Indian culture on a pedestal without holding a flag about it.” Slamming Kangana for her remarks, Kavita also praised Priyanka and added, “Yes, has never insulted any senior or contemporary artist or anyone for that matter. She is awesome.”

However, it should be noted that Priyanka received the Padma Shri in 2016 from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Kavita’s remarks come after Kangana said at a recent public event that India received its complete freedom in 2014. The comments made by the actress were slammed by many for they were disrespectful towards the freedom fighters who fought against the British Raj.

Many also pointed out at Kangana’s hypocrisy, since the actress played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi who fought in the 1857 mutiny against the British army. Considering she played that role of a freedom fighter, Kangana’s latest comments on receiving full freedom after 2014 presented a contradictory view.

Soon after she was slammed for her statement, Kangana posted a series of statements on Instagram Stories. The actress said that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if anyone can enlighten her about what war took place in 1947.

Sharing excerpts from a book, Kangana wrote, “Just to set the records straight,” adding, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview. 1857 was first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmi Bai and Veer Savarkar ji." Kangana mentioned that she is aware of the 1857mutiny but is not aware of any similar war which took place in 1947and said,"If someone can bring to my awareness, I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also please help me with this.”

