Kavita Lad-Medhekar's ‘Last Entry’ On Sets Of Marathi Play Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta

Writer-director Advait Dadarkar’s Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta was a laughter riot. Taking a cue from modern-day marital situations, it presented the modern set-up, retaining the traditional values. Kavita Lad-Medhekar, who is a prominent name in Marathi plays, essayed the role of Manisha in Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta. The actor has always left the fans stunned with her acting chops and the variations she brings to her character.

A few weeks ago, Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta, which has got fans hooked, completed 500 episodes. Recently, in an interview with Sulekha Talwalkar on Dil Ke Kareeb, Kavita opened up on the memories she created during her stint in the play.

The actor shared that she had bid adieu to the show, as her son and daughter-in-law were set to embrace parenthood. She said, “The story of a wedding was a super hit then. We performed about 836 experiments with that play. But when my daughter-in-law was pregnant, I decided to quit drama. I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right."

Recalling her last entry on the sets of the play, Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta, Kavita confessed that the moment the realisation of her last entry hit her, she felt all the dialogues she uttered. “But just before my last experiment and the last entry of that play, I suddenly realized that this is my last experiment, this is my last entry and I can’t say when I will come back. Gradually I started to feel about each of the dialogues and my co-actors felt it," the actor said.

Veering around the married couple Manoj and Manisha, Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta stars Prashant Damle, Kavita Medhekar, Atul Tondankar, and Meenal Chemburkar, among others. Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Goshta was a sequel of the hugely popular play Eka Lagnachi Goshta.

