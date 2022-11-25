Kay Kay Menon Slams Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet, Says 'Least We Can Do is Have Gratitude'

Richa Chadha stirred quite a storm on Twitter over her “Galwan says hi" tweet in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). While some supported the Gangs of Wasseypur actress, several others resorted to trolling and anger. Not only netizens but actors from the industry have also shared their thoughts on this incident with Kay Kay Menon being the latest one to react.

On Friday, Kay Kay took to his Twitter handle to pen a tweet emphasizing why men and women in uniform should be loved and respected. He wrote, “Our brave men and women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe & secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! Vande Mataram."

Previously, Akshay Kumar had also tweeted about this. He had said, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (They are there so we exist)."

Richa Chadha’s statement came after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had stated that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Chadha had written “Galwan says hi" while sharing Dwivedi’s statement. Following the backlash, Chadha had deleted the tweet and issued an apology explaining it was not her intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Her tweet read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."

She had further talked about her extended family having served the nation as soldiers. Chadha wrote, “As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratropper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

The Galwan clash that took place between India and China in June 2020 saw 20 Indian Army soldiers attain martyrdom while China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) lost around 35-40 troops.

