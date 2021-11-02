KBC 13: Akshay Kumar Recalls How He Used to Sell Jewellery Before Becoming an Actor

Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be on Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as guests. They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan for a social cause. Amitabh asks Akshay about his life before he ventured into acting. And Akshay said that before getting into the film industry he used to sell ‘Kundan’ jewellery in Delhi.

“I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years," Akshay said.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will be airing on November 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, the team of Sooryavanshi will also appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay shared a picture with Katrina from the sets of the show.

“This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show , telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty," Akshay wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)

