KBC 13: Geeta Gour Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question with 2 Lifelines Intact, Impresses Viewers with Gameplay

Geeta Singh Gour, a homemaker from Madhya Pradesh, is the newly-minted crorepati on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The Gwalior-resident quit after she failed to answer the Rs 7 crore question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan. Geeta is the third crorepati this season after Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar. Until the Rs 1 crore question, she had used only two lifelines and correctly answered 15 questions.

Geeta had two lifelines left when she was presented with the Rs 1 crore question. However, she chose not to use any lifeline and confidently answered the question, leaving everyone impressed. Her confidence and knowledge also earned plaudits from Bachchan who gave a standing ovation while handing over the cheque worth Rs 1 crore to her.

The Rs 7 crore question was: Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar's grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? The four options were - Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos and Don Francisco. Not knowing the right answer, Geeta decided to quit the game at this point. After quitting, she guessed Don Henrique, as the answer but the correct answer was Don Francisco.

Geeta has been trying to be on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 17 years now. Only this year, she got the opportunity to realise her dream. She had been preparing for many years but after she learned that she was shortlisted, she intensified her prep. Geeta got married at an early age and after 13 years of marriage, she pursued education in law and earned her LLB degree.

Speaking to IANS after her win, Geeta said, “Meeting Mr Bachchan was a great feeling.I did not come in with any expectations, winning a crore was indeed a big achievement for me."

