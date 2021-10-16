KBC 13: Hema Malini Mimics Dharmendra, Ramesh Sippy Talks About Jai-Veeru in Sholay Reunion Episode

The Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was all about festivity and Sholay reunion as Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy appeared as special guests. The trio shared anecdotes on the iconic, cult classic film and relieved some of the moments from their shooting. The actress who played Basanti in the film also talked about her passion for dancing and on Bachchan’s request, showed mudras depicting Goddess Durga.

Big B revealed an interesting anecdote about Sholay during the episode. He said that the iconic scene where his character plays the mouth organ and Jaya Bacchan lights the lamp took three years to shoot. “Ek drishya tha, hum neeche baithe ke mouth organ baja raha hoon aur Jaya ji chirag jala rahi hain. Unko teen saal lag gaye us shot ko lene mein (There is a scene in Sholay where I am playing a mouth organ and Jaya ji is lighting the lamp. He took three years to shoot this scene)."

Advertisement

Hema Malini and Big B also recreated Dilbar Mere song from Satte Pe Satta at Sippy’s request. They also mimicked their co-stars from Sholay. The duo mimicked Asrani, Amjad Khan and Dharmendra’s character from the film.

The actress also had a surprise for her in-store. It is her birthday today, on October 16, and the makers of the show gave her a gift. She was visited by her body double in Sholay, Reshma Pathan. She wished her by saying, “Aree O Basanti, Happy Birthday! Pehchana mujhe?" They also had Dharmendra on a video call.

Talking about the casting choice in his film, the director said that he knew Hema Malini would be the perfect choice for Basanti right from the beginning. About the iconic duo of Jai and Veeru (played by Big B and Dharmendra), he said that there were already three superstars present and adding more would make things difficult for him. Then Salim-Javed suggested Big B for the role and he agreed to it.

“Then I thought that he’s not a star at the moment so I won’t have that problem that there’s one more star on the set. But, there are two things that I remember about you. You did a great job in the film ‘Anand’, a very serious role and then in ‘Bombay to Goa’ you did a light role with Mehmood Saab."

Advertisement

He further added that he felt Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who can do anything, and this is how the casting was done.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy won Rs 25 lakh on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.