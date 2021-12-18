KBC 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan’S Surprise Video Turns Harbhajan Singh Emotional

The last episode of the Season 13 of popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati was aired on December 17. Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan graced the hot seat in the last episode. As the quiz show entered its last phase the entire week saw participation of celebrities.

In the last episode, host Amitabh Bachhan’s surprise turned Harbhajan emotional. Amitabh Bachchan surprised Harbhajan in the middle of the episode by showing him a video of Harbhajan’s daughter and wife.

A video message from Harbhajan’s daughter Hinaya and wife Geeta Basra was played in the episode. In the video Hinaya called the former spinner the best father in the world. This video message made him emotional.

Advertisement

Harbhajan told Amitabh Bachchan that it is difficult for him to stay away from his daughter because he was sent to a hostel at the age of 13 and he can completely understand the feeling her daughter has. The cricketer revealed that he misses his daughter whenever he is out for work.

The two former team India bowlers had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan on the show and they danced together. Harbhajan Singh requested Big B to dance along on a Bhangra song Bolo tara raa raa, on which Amitabh Bachchan danced with them.

After this Irfan Pathan said that he has made many legends play cricket but one legend is still left and that is Amitabh Bachchan. Big B accepted his request too and played cricket on the sets, while Harbhajan bowled him.

Big B was also seen singing a song on Harbhajan’s request. Harbhajan said that he wants to hear from Amitabh Bachchan the Bengali song Ekla Cholo Re in his voice. Keeping Harbhajan’s request, Amitabh Bachchan sang the song and said that this song is very difficult and he has somehow managed to sing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.