KBC 13: Katrina Kaif's Question on 'Lifelines' Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Speechless

The popular quiz show Kaun Bangea Crorepati has been on air for over twenty years now. The show, which is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a very specific format, which every watcher is familiar. However, for people who aren’t avid watchers of the show, some elements might be confusing. Actress Katrina Kaif, who will appear in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati left host Amitabh Bachchan and co-star Akshay Kumar dumbfounded after she asked a question about the ‘lifelines’ of the game.

In a newly released promo of KBC, Big B can be seen asking Katrina how she prepared for her episode. The actress said she took history lessons, brushed up on her knowledge of geography and did random Google searches. Akshay, on the other hand, said that he will answer whatever he knows as Katrina has come to win. The actress then asked in Hindi, “Har lifeline hum ek hi baar use kar sakte hai ya har question ke liye use kar sakte hai (Can we use each lifeline just once or for every question)?" This left Big B baffled.

The audiences could be seen erupting into cheers. Akshay then told the host. “This is a very interesting question. You have been doing this for so many years and no one has asked you this before."

Meanwhile, Akshay and Katrina’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi will release in theatres on November 5, 2021. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is the fourth in his cop universe after Singham 1 and 2 and Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have extended cameos in Sooryavanshi.

