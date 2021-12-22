KBC 13: Neena Gupta Reveals What Happened When She Asked Gulzar For Tennis Skirt

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta will soon be seen on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Neena will be accompanied by her co-star Gajraj Rao, and a promo of this episode has been shared by Sony TV on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, Big B tells Neena that he has given to understand that she plays a lot of Tennis. While responding, Neena shares an interesting story, saying that Gulzar Sahab used to play tennis a long time ago, adding that he would go to Andheri to play for around an hour. When Neena told him that she was also interested in the game, Gulzar Sahab started picking her at around six in the morning and also dropped her on his way back.

The actor also said that she used to get tired in 30 minutes and would then sit and watch others play. However, Gulzar Sahab was very good. One day when Neena started playing a little better, she told Gulzar Sahab that she wanted a tennis skirt like Martina Hingis. Gulzar Sahab then asked Neena to first learn the game properly and then think about the skirt.

In this episode, Gajraj Rao will also be seen sharing some of his life stories with Mr Bachchan and the audience. The promo suggests that it’s going to be a fun-filled episode with the two top actors sitting opposite the Bollywood Shehanshah, Amitabh Bachchan.

