KBC 13: Neha Kakkar Fulfills Her Dream As She Sings 'Kabhi Kabhie' for Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 that started on August 23, has entered its finale week. As the season comes to a close, host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome some of the most popular Indian celebrities. Renowned singer Neha Kakkar will appear for an episode as a celebrity guest alongside rapper Badshah.

Neha shared a video on Instagram in which she makes a request to the megastar. The singer starts saying the iconic shayari Kabhi Kabhie from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, originally vocalised by Bachchan himself. Neha then went on to sing a few verses of the melodious classic, crooned by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics of Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein were penned by legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Neha is dressed in a pink outfit as she regales Bachchan who smiles and clutches his heart.

The popular game show will conclude on Friday, December 17. The 79-year-old actor will also be rapping a song with Badshah. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor will also feature in the season’s last episode which is set to be a star-studded affair where host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming a series of celebrities on KBC 13.

Neena Gupta, Maniesh Paul, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Gajraj Rao, are other celebrities who will come together to end the season with a bang.

Bachchan will share several facets in the last episode and will also recreate a scene from Gulabo Sitabi with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, who will come to the show to promote his new film. Bachchan will also play cricket with Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan on the sets of KBC and dance with the veteran cricket stars.

Amitabh Bachchan recently marked his 1000 episodes on the show as the host. He has hosted all seasons of KBC except the third season, hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

