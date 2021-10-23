KBC 13: Shaan Reveals Wife Radhika Mukherjee Outsmarted Amitabh Bachchan's Security to Hug Him

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s thirteenth season has garnered a lot of buzz due to interesting contestants and special guests who appear on the show every Friday. These special episodes are Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes where a pair of celebrities participate in the quiz show to win money for charities and causes. On October 22, Bollywood playback singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan were the special guests, who were quizzed by host Amitabh Bachchan. The singers were playing to donate to an old-age home.

The show started on a musical note with performances by the two singers. They opened with some of their popular songs including Aal Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Main Agar Kahun from Om Shanti Om.

Before the game began, Big B introduced Shaan’s wife Radhika Mukherjee as his companion. Radhika said that she hasn’t come to the show to support her husband but to stare at the megastar. He then adjusted his seat so thay she could get a better look at him. Shaan revealed that she is a superfan of the actor and recounted two incidents when Radhika fangirled over him.

Shaan revealed that once Big B was in the same hospital as them and was boarding an elevator, and Radhika ran to board the same. The actor’s security tried to stop her. She then argued with them, saying that it is a hospital and she has an emergency. Big B then asked his security to let her in the elevator. Once she did so, she hugged the actor.

The singer also revealed another incident when he was hosting a reality show and Big B was the special guest on the finale. The actor was about to announce the winner when Radhika screamed ‘I love you’ from the audience. Bachchan asked Shaan whether the declaration of love was for him or the singer. When Shaan said that it was his wife, Big B said, ‘Oh then that was for me.’

Meanwhile, the musoc continued throughout the episode as Big B asked for songs every time they would cross a level on the show. After winning Rs 3,20,000, Shaan and Sonu Nigam suggested that they play Antakshari. They then made Bachchan sing two of his iconic songs Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris and Rang Barse from Silsila.

Apart from that, the singers also touched upon their bond. Sonu said that his and Shaan’s bond is special because they have completely different friend circles and don’t talk everyday. He added that Shaan has a good heart and he hopes that he never changes. Meanwhile Shaan said that though Sonu is a year younger than him, he has always been a senior in terms of experience. Shaan added that whenever he feels stuck while singing, he thinks how Sonu would sing the song and follows that. Shaan also sang ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan’ and hugged Sonu.

Meanwhile, the duo won Rs 25,000 lakh, which they donated to the old-age home.

