KBC 13 Student Special: Kid Stumps Host Amitabh Bachchan With Hilarious Questions

The 13th season of hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently underway and going to have Student Week Special wherein kids from the age group of 8 to 15 years will grace the hot seat and not just answer questions but also ask a few of host Amitabh Bachchan.

Two promo videos of special episodes have been shared by the makers on Sony TV Instagram account.

In the promo videos, children are seen asking unique questions to Big B and he seems quite impressed by the understanding, comedy, and knowledge of the children. He seems quite happy with the questions of the children sitting on the hot seat.

In one of the promos, a curious kid asks Big B some weird and creative questions, which makes Big B laugh along with the audience present in the studio. In the video, the young contestant asks Big B if he cleans the fans of his house himself as he is very tall.

Further, the young contestant does not stop there. He asks when Big B goes to attend Aaradhya’s annual function at the school, do people watch the function for him? He also asks whether Big B’s mother had ever thrashed him for not studying. Big B says, “He is a very big man, he will reveal all my secrets."

In another promo video, a boy named Manas said that people have ideas, but they do not have financial support. The young contestant says that he wants to promote start-up culture and entrepreneurship in India. Hearing this, Big B is stunned. He tells the audience that it is hard for him to believe that a young 15-year-old is thinking ahead of his time. Manas reaches the amount of 1 crore in the game.

Friday’s episode of the show was also a huge hit as Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood were sitting in the hot seats to play the game. Kapil entered the show with his acting and jokes, while Sonu read a letter to Big B written to him by his mother. Big B thanked both of them for gracing the show and making it more fun.

