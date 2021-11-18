KBC 13: Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Priceless Reaction on Jaya Bachchan Reference

The upcoming episode of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will feature the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 - Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh. The latest promo of Friday’s episode saw the four actors interacting with the show host Amitabh Bachchan.

Siddhant was seen channeling his Gully Boy role as he impressed the Bollywood veteran with his rapping skills, while Rani and Saif were seen adding a touch of romance to the episode with their slow dance to the song from the 2004 movie Hum Tum. The promo showed Sharvari and Siddhant sitting on the hotseat when Saif and Rani made their sudden entry to the sets of the show. Rani and Saif were seen accusing Siddhant and Sharvari of locking them up in a room. The two pairs play rivals in the upcoming movie who try to beat each other every step of the way, as one tries to con other tries to catch them.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Why Breakdowns, Out-of-control Rage, Panic Attacks on Salman Khan Show are Warning Signs

Advertisement

In the following shot, Rani and Saif were seen sitting on their respective hotseats as they continued the game with Amitabh. The host was then seen asking both Saif and Rani who gets angry first. Responding to this Rani accepted that it was her and added, “Har Bengali mein kaali to chhupi hui hai. (Goddess Kali resides in every Bengali)”

Listening to this, Amitabh and Saif nod in agreement and say, “no more questions.” Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony Television wrote, “The original con-couple and their new counterparts are here to steal our hearts.” The upcoming episode will air on Sony Television on Friday at 9pm.

Read: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Wins Hearts with Video of Feeding and Petting Stray Dogs

Bunty aur Babli 2 is sequel to the 2005 film that starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The movie had also starred Amitabh as the police officer who was tasked withcatching the couple conning people of their money and property.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.