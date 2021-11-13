KBC 13: When Kapil Sharma's Gym Trainer Ran Away Because of Kangana Ranaut

Actor Sonu Sood and comedian Kapil Sharm appeared as special guests on the ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ episode of KBC 13. The two stars brought a lot of fun to the show. Not only did they give answers to Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s questions but also shared some old memories. During one such conversation, Kapil Sharma talked about Kangana Ranaut and explained how his fitness trainer left him and ran away because of her. When Sonu Sood once went to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the actor asked Kapil to pay attention to his fitness but the comedian did not take it seriously.

But Sonu Sood decided that he would make sure Kapil took fitness seriously. He asked his fitness trainer to follow Kapil. That’s where the real story began. Kapil said that Sonu’s trainer wouldn’t just leave him until he got Kangana Ranaut as his client. On that day, he left a dumbbell on his chest and ran away. After listening to Kapil, the studio audience, Big B and Sonu burst into laughter. Kapil also entertained the audience by singing the hit song of Mr Bachchan ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’.

Besides, the star comedian also did mimicry of Mr Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha. Amitabh also created a fun moment talking about Kapil’s habit of coming late. Big B said that they were supposed to meet Kapil at 12 and he came at 4:30.

Kapil also talked about an incident related to Mr Bachchan. He said that once when Big B was just two minutes late to his show, he apologized for it. The entire episode was a complete entertainer. Kapil was his true self on the show, and left no stone unturned to entertain the audience.

