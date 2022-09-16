KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Autographs This Contestant’s Hand, Reason Will Baffle You

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 has become one of the most watched quiz shows on the small screens. The reality show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show has been around for over two decades now and continues to entertain the audiences to date. The veteran actor loves to interact with the contestants on the hot seat and often raises the entertainment bar a little higher. The conversations during the quiz range from revelations to hilarious anecdotes.

In a recent episode that aired on September 15, contestant Anurag Kumar came to the show with his twin. Amitabh Bachchan was surprised by the striking resemblance between the twin brothers. The twins also wore the same outfit and had the same hairstyle. The conversation between Big B with the twins left the audience in splits. Before taking a break Amitabh Bachchan signed the hand of Anurag, so that he can distinguish him from his twin brother.

In the video, the legendary actor asked their mother about the time difference between their births. Anurag’s mother shared that they were born two and a half minutes apart and Anurag is the younger one among them.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan asked them how people distinguish them and the elder one said that if someone calls them ‘Anu’, whoever hears it responds first. Amitabh Bachchan then quipped, “Then I should ask you the questions", and laughed.

He then asked their mother whether she had ever gotten confused between the two. She shared an incident where if she cooks or makes a sweet dish one comes and has it but then when another twin comes to get his portion he gets scolded for taking another one.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kumar ended up leaving the hot seat by just winning Rs 10,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 after choosing the wrong answer despite using a lifeline.

