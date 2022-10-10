KBC 14 Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B Speechless After Jaya Complains About Him To Abhishek

Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC 14: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Kaun Banega Crorepati surprised the host by inviting Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to the sets. While the episode is slated to release on the day of Big B’s birthday, October 11, promos of the show have begun emerging online. In one of the promos, Jaya was seen complaining about Big B to their son.

In the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh Bachchan is seen seated on the hot seat with Jaya Bachchan while Abhishek Bachchan sat on the host’s seat. Jaya began by complaining that while Amitabh has sent letters to many people who impressed him with their work, she received none.

“Maine dekha toh nahi hai magar sunna hai ke aap jab kisi ke kaam se prabhavit hote hai ya swabhav se, unko kuch phool bhejte hai, chitti bhejte hia. Waise aaj tak mujhe kabhi nahi bheja hai. Bhejte hai? (I haven’t seen it but I have heard that whenever you are impressed with someone’s work, you send them flowers and a letter. But I have not got any to date. Did you send it?)" she asked.

Advertisement

Amitabh was left speechless. He retaliated, “This is a public show, this is wrong." However, Abhishek joked that this is merely the beginning.

In a previously released promo, the Bachchan family was seen getting emotional. One of the segments showed Jaya revealing a secret that the fans are not aware of which moves Amitabh Bachchan to tears. She says, “Darshako ke liye main batana chahti hu… (I want to tell the audience…)."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

While KBC is ensuring that Big B and his fans have a memorable birthday bash, there are a few other events that are taking place in Mumbai in the honour of his birthday. One of them is the Amitabh Bachchan film festival wherein Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival - ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. These include Don, Abhimaan, Satte Pe Satta, and Amar Akbar Anthony, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here