KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Feels 'Apprehension, Fears, Doubts' Ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati's Return

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return on TV with season 14. Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the popular game show for years now, took to his official blog to open up about returning to the show. He confessed he feels ‘apprehension and fears and doubts’ about facing the camera yet again for the show.

“Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise , or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated , but in all earnestness it is factual for me .."

Advertisement

The Jhund actor also confessed that each time the season ends, he thinks ‘never again.’ But every time, he returns for yet another season. “There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries," he said.

Big B also shared plenty of candid pictures of himself from the sets of the show and concluded his blog by writing about the importance of rehearsals even for a veteran actor like himself. “Mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well ..I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day .." he wrote.

The makers of the show, which airs on SonyTV, are yet to announce an official release date for the new season. According to reports, a new prize money slot of ₹75 lakhs has been added to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

On the movie front, Amitabh has a string of upcoming releases besides KBC. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as ‘Guru’ wielding the Prabhāstra or The Sword of Light. Apart from this, he will also star in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Amitabh and Deepika will also be part of the Bollywood remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert de Niro’s hit The Intern.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.