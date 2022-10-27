KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Courage of Contestant Suffering From Rare Disease

The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has been a super popular show among the audience ever since its inception 22 years ago. While the reality show has been in the news even before its premiere, a lot of contestants have also made headlines due to their memorable moments with the legendary actor on KBC 14. Now, the latest contestant to have won Big B’s heart is the Bhopal-based Chanchal Singh.

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the contestant opened up about suffering from a rare disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS). During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan praised the contestant for her knowledge and asked her about her personal life. Chanchal then revealed that she had been suffering a lot because of the chronic condition. She also broke down as she recalled navigating hard times due to Multiple Sclerosis.

After learning about her health condition, an emotional Amitabh Bachchan calmed her down and lauded her courage to achieve so much in life despite suffering from the rare disease. Sony TV recently shared a clip of Chanchal’s interaction with the host from the episode on Instagram. “Chanchal Singh Ji, aapka ladne ka ye jazbaa hi anek logon ke liye jeene ki prerna banega. Aapke iss dhairya ko aur jazbe ko humaara manch salaam karta hai!" read the caption.

Meanwhile, Chanchal Singh won prize money of Rs 12,50,000 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The contestant had exhausted all her lifelines before reaching the Rs 50-lakh question, “Who among these has Viswanathan Anand not defeated in a World Chess Championship final?" The options presented to her were – A. Vladimir Kramnik, B. Veselin Topalov, C. Boris Gelfand and D. Vasyl Ivanchuk. The correct answer to this question was option D. However, Chanchal chose to quit the game as she didn’t want to take the risk of wrongly guessing the answer.

