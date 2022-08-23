KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Funny Video Message from a Contestant; Watch His Reaction

The upcoming episode of the 14th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be filled with loads of laughter, as well as, emotional moments. In a promotional sneak peek shared by Sony TV on their Instagram, the show’s long-time host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen bursting into laughter as he interacts with a contestant, who is also a digital content creator. Whereas, in the case of another contestant, things go a little sentimental.

“Ek taraf Aishwarya Ruparel aur Gajodhar chachi ne Amitabh Bachchan ji ke saamne khada kar diya hai confusion, toh dusri taraf Manoj Kumar Yadav apne lakshya ki ore badha rahe hain pehla kadam! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par," the caption read.

It roughly translates to, “On one hand there is Aishwarya Ruparel and Gajodhar Chachi who have created confusion for Amitabh Bachchan and on the other hand, there is Manoj Kumar Yadav who is taking his first step towards his aim."

Besides being a dentist, the participant Aishwarya Ruparel from Mumbai is also a digital comic content creator. In the episode, the 79-year-old Bollywood actor will play a video of a character called Gajodhar Chachi enacted by the contestant. Gajodhar Chachi expresses her dismay by Big B saying that he only focuses on his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and not her (Aishwarya Ruparel). This leaves Big B stumped when the contestant asks him whom he likes better among the two. He pretends to move ahead to the next question.

The second participant Manoj Kumar Yadav gets emotional when he is called to the hot seat by Amitabh Bachchan. The emotional contestant then gets a hug from the superstar. Manoj was accompanied to the show by his wife Deepa. Big B, with his skills, gives a funny turn to the conversation by asking the wife certain questions about her husband and their marriage.

Besides the quiz show, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which is slated for a release on September 9.

