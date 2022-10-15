KBC 14 Contestant was asked Kiara Advani’s real name, Do You Know the Answer?

Actress Kiara Advani has created a massive fan following in a few years because of her performances in both web series and films. Recently, in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati a contestant was asked Kiara Advani’s real name.

The contestant, Dr Tanvi Khanna, was questioned about Bollywood actress Kiara Advani for the prize money of Rs 1,60,000. Host Amitabh Bachchan asked Khanna who is the actress whose name was Alia before she joined the film industry. The contestant rightly chose Kiara Advani’s name from the given options to reach the next level.

Actress Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia Advani. She started using her screen name Kiara after entering the film industry. This is not the first time that the actress has featured on KBC. Earlier, another contestant carried the photo of Kiara Advani on the sets of the show as his lucky charm.

Amitabh Bachchan also asked Khanna about the South Korean band BTS. The question was which Asian nation the band BTS, which includes Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope, hails from. The options were South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia. Dr Tanvi cleared the round by replying with the correct answer, South Korea.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo. She played the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. Kiara recently finished filming Satyaprem Ki Katha, a movie that also stars Kartik Aaryan. She will soon resume work on S Shankar’s RC-15.

