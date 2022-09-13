KBC 14: Know Questions and Answers From Episode 12 of Quiz Show

The September 12 episode of quiz-based reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan went on air with the fastest finger first and 26-year-old Aneri Arya from Surat, Gujarat, graced the hot seat. Aneri, who is an assistant professor of English, is visually impaired and has congenital glaucoma. After being unable to answer questions for the prize money of 50,00,000, she went home with a total of Rs 25,00,000.

Here are the correct answers to the 19 questions asked on the 27th episode of the show-

Generally, the mobile phone battery can be charged up to what maximum percentage?

Answer: 100

‘Visa’ is an essential document for which of the following?

Answer: For entering foreign countries

Which of these snacks is often paired with Jalebi in Gujarat, especially on Dussehra?

Answer: Fafda

When you are filing tax using the ITR form, what is the meaning of ‘ITR’ in these?

Answer: Income Tax Return

Identify the singer of this song. (Audio question)

Answer: Arijit Singh

The 15th edition of the festival celebrated what, held in Jaipur in March 2022.

Answer: Literature

Jair Lapid became the Prime Minister of which country, replacing Naftali Bennett?

Answer: Israel

Which of these vegetables is not in the family group of the other three vegetables?

Answer: Spinach

Arunachal Pradesh was earlier known by which of these names?

Answer: Northeast Frontier Agency

Who was the husband of Dushala, the only sister of the Kauravas?

Answer: Jayadratha

Diksha Dagar was one of the two women who represented India in which sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Answer: Golf

In which play by William Shakespeare, India is mentioned in a sentence by Bassanio?

Answer: The Merchant of Venice

In 1967, the citizens of which place voted against joining Maharashtra through a plebiscite?

Answer: Goa

Which of these chemical elements does not get its name from a celestial body found in our solar system?

Answer: Niobium

In which of these dishes, are two pieces of pav prepared by filling different fillings?

Answer: Burger

According to a proverb, which of the following should be struck with a hammer when it is hot?

Answer: Iron

Who is this mission specialist aboard the STS-87 Columbia Space Shuttle mission launched in 1997? (Picture question)

Answer: Kalpana Chawla

To whom does the ICC present the ‘Golden Wales’ award?

Answer: Umpire

Which city, famous for Burj Al Arab, organized the Expo 2020?

Answer: Dubai

