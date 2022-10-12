KBC 14: Shashwat Goel Fails To Answer Rs 7.5-crore Question, Goes Home With Rs 75 Lakh

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, roll-over contestant Shashwat Goel won a cash prize of Rs 75 lakh. Shashwat was one of the few contestants who got to play the Rs 7.5 crore question on the reality game show . The question read, “Which British troop was given the motto Primus in India as it was the first troop to be deployed in the country?"

The options provided to Shashwat were – A: 41st Regiment of Foot, B: 1st Coldstream Guard, C: 5th Light Infantry and D: 39th Regiment of Foot. The correct answer to his question was Option D: 39th Regiment of Foot. The contestant failed to guess the right answer. As a result, his prize money dropped to Rs 75 lakh.

Although Shashwat Goel was happy to win the amount, he got emotional as he remembered his late mother. He then went to the companion seat and sobbed over the loss of her mother. Later on, he told Amitabh Bachchan that he was happy to fulfil his mother’s dream but was sad because of her absence. Talking about winning the amount, Shashwat said that he does not have any concrete plan but intends to donate money to COVID-19-affected families.

Earlier in the episode, Big B had asked Shashwat what he would do with the winning amount. In his response, Shaswat shared, “This money means nothing to me because ever since this happened with my mother, my perspective towards life has changed. I have realised that materialistic things will be left here and we will leave the world. My focus is only on happiness and giving back to society."

Along with Shaswat, Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was also special for Amitabh Bachchan. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, and their son, Abhishek Bachchan, surprised him on the show. Abhishek, along with Jaya, appeared on KBC 14 to celebrate Big B’s 80 birthday.

