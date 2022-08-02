KBC 2022: Mary Kom Teases Sunil Chetri On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan Joins In; Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aka KBV 2022 is set to premiere this weekend. The trailers of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit quiz show have already revealed that the premiere will be a starry affair with Aamir Khan Major D. P. Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, Mary Kom, and Sunil Chhetri appearing as the guests. Now, a new trailer featured Mary Kom teasing Sunil Chhetri while Amitabh watched their banter.

In the teaser, Amitabh was talking to Chhetri about his game when he brought up the concept of red and yellow penalty cards. For the unversed, in football, if a referee shows a footballer a yellow card, they are being cautioned. If a red card is shown, the player has to leave the game immediately.

Chhetri confessed during the games, the players sometimes tend to exaggerate a situation in the hope that the referee would pay them attention and show the yellow card to the opposite team player. He explained that the yellow card shakes the player’s confidence, giving him and his team an upper hand.

Listening to this confession, Kom teased that the footballers pretend like they’re hurt badly even if the opposite player has merely touched them. She even recreated a few players’ reactions, leaving the audience in splits.

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and opened up about returning to the show. He revealed how he feels ‘apprehensions, fear and doubts’ about facing the camera again. “Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise , or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated , but in all earnestness it is factual for me," Big B wrote.

