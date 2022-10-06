KBC14: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Abhishek Bachchan Makes Surprise Appearance; Watch Video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will ring on his 80th Birthday on October 11. In the upcoming birthday episode, he had an emotional moment on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 after his son, Abhishek Bachchan made a surprise appearance on the quiz show. The episode will also feature Jaya Bachchan. The makers of the show posted the episode’s promo on social media where a visibly stunned Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Abhishek with a tight hug.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen busy hosting the show. As the buzzer goes off before the usual time, the participants, as well as Big B look stunned. “Bohot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko,’ the veteran actor can be heard saying. As the video moves forward, Big B’s popular song, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai’ plays in the background but in Abhishek’s voice.

As Amitabh Bachchan turns back, Abhishek makes an entry and gives a tight hug to his father. The camera zooms in to show the veteran actor moved by the surprise.

“KBC ke manch kuch aise pal aaye, jo aansu ponchte hai sabke unn Amitabh Bachchan ji ke hi aankhon se aansu chhalak gaye!" read the caption posted with the promo.

Previously, the makers had shared a photo of ‘80 saal bemisaal’ with Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, and his wife Jaya Bachchan who will be gracing the special episode of KBC 14. In the caption posted with the photo, the makers asked fans to send in their wishes which will be shown to Big B during the episode.

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s films, the veteran actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dimple Kapadia among others. He has Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra; and GoodBye with Rashmilka Mandanna in the pipeline.

